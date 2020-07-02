ABINGDON, Va. Randy Kent Linkous, 52, passed away on June 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Randy was born on November 7, 1967, to the late Roger and Phyllis Linkous. Friends remember Randy as a carefree fun-loving man with a huge heart. Growing up Randy received countless trophies for his love for baseball. Randy also enjoyed hanging out on Summers Street with friends and cousins. His children will always remember him for his love of music and leaving them both addicted to Kid Rock along with many other classic rock artists. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Roger Allen Linkous; grandparents, Kenneth and Eleanor Linkous, and Green and Pearl Smelser; and uncles, Donald and Richard Linkous, Mason and George Smelser. Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Linkous and children, Railey and Ridge Stacy, and Mandie Linkous Blevins and husband, Cody and children, Mia and Jaxon; sister, Diane Snodgrass and husband, Bill; brother, Keith Linkous and wife, Traci; niece, Ashli Linkous; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who all cherish countless memories of Randy. Everyone who had the opportunity to get to know Randy knows that he may be gone but will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Linkous.
