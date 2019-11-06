Rebecca Renee Lingerfelt, age 54, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born April 27, 1965, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked in the Finance Dept. for the City of Bristol. She was a member and choir member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, and was a 1982 graduate of Tennessee High School. Surviving include her husband of 37 years, Billy Joe Lingerfelt; her mother, Betty Booher; father, Tony Hobbs; sisters, Carmella Rudolph and husband, David, Kimberly Hartman and husband, Jason; brother, Anthony Hobbs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Linda Lingerfelt; sister-in-law, Connie Ford and husband, Lee, Angela Burress and husband, Terrance; nieces, Zoie Burress and Kaley Ford; nephew, Ethan Ford; furry children, Isaboo, Yogi and Jake. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.