Lindsey, John William

MARION, Va. Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, partner, and friend, John William Lindsey, passed away in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and adored friend. The son of the Frank Lindsey and Evelyn Gollehon Lindsey, he was born in Marion, Va., on April 4, 1936. He was a graduate of Marion Senior High School in 1955, where he was an all-round athlete, competing in football, baseball, and holding the state records in multiple track and field events. He left his studies at Va. Tech to enter the Coast Guard upon the death of his father in 1956. While working for Eastern Airlines, he continued his studies at University of Virginia and eventually completed the Executive Program at Stanford School of Business. He also had a long career in the wood products industry. Upon retirement he returned to Marion. In addition to his parents, John, was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda Anne Murray Lindsey. John was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion. Over the last seven years, he was blessed by a shared life with MaryAnn Boden of Charlotte, North Carolina. Throughout his life, he enjoyed tennis, golf, surf fishing, travel and family gatherings. He was the proud father of John Scott Lindsey and his wife, Sonia, of Clarksville, Tennessee, their children, Charles, Sophia, and John Ethan and great-granddaughters, Aliya and Amya; his daughter, Betsy Lindsey and her husband, Niels Melman and their children, Max and Rose-Marique Melman, of Eindhoven, The Netherlands. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank Lindsey of Monroe, N.C., Sarah Etheredge of Titusville, Fla., and Martha Riggle of Wytheville, Va., and several nieces and nephews. A celebration for the life of John will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church, 409 West Main Street, Marion, VA 24354,. His family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church, c/o Treasurer, P.O. Box 189, Marion, VA 24354.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Family says man killed in Glade Spring storage unit needed help
-
Hard Rock to be equity partner in Bristol
-
Former First Bank & Trust vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
-
Washington County supervisors hear casino plans
-
Sullivan woman seeking clemency to care for husband she tried to kill twice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com