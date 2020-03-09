Edmund G. Lilly Sr., age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born April 6, 1936 in Abingdon, Va., a son of the late James Denton and Willie Large Lilly. Edmund was a lifelong resident of Bristol and owner of Edmunds Body Shop for over 65 years. He was a member of Holston Valley Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tonya Renee Tester. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Betty McElyea Lilly; daughter, Doris Swiney; son, Edmund "Buster" Lilly and wife Sherry; sisters, Edith Turi, Patricia "Pat" Coffee and husband Collins; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

