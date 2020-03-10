Edmund G. Lilly Sr. Edmund G. Lilly Sr., age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

