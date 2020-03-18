Shirley Elaine Lilly, age, 88, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol. She was a native of Zionville, N.C. and moved to Bristol in 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Myrtle Eggers Trivette; her husband and the love of her life, Bobby Neal Lilly Sr.; and two sisters, Myrle Icenhour and Earle Lawrence. She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid member of East Bristol Baptist. Survivors include two daughters, Glenna Elaine Lilly Fleenor and husband, Kevin, of Abingdon, Va., and Bobbie Emily Stanley and husband, Brian, of Bristol, Tenn.; one son, Bobby Neal Lilly Jr. of Bristol, Va.; one sister, Faye Reece of Zionville, N.C.; one brother, Blaine Trivette of Trade, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Stanley, Brandon Dale Stanley and Zachary Neal Lilly; several nieces and nephews and special companion, Rosie. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol for the care of their mother in the past year. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Birchfield and Pastor David Davis officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Friendship Sunday School Class, Frank Lambert, Ray Perrigan, Bob Hall, Hallie and Lincoln Chaffin, Charles and Mildred Turner and Carla Brown. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home. (423) 989-4800 is serving the Lilly family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Lilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

