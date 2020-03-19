Shirley Elaine Lilly, age, 88, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Bristol. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Birchfield and Pastor David Davis officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Friendship Sunday School Class, Frank Lambert, Ray Perrigan, Bob Hall, Hallie and Lincoln Chaffin, Charles and Mildred Turner and Carla Brown. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home. (423) 989-4800 is serving the Lilly family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Lilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

