Ona V. Medlin Light, age 85, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter after a long illness. Services for Mrs. Light will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Joshua Light. Committal service to follow. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Joshua Light, Nathan Light, Justin Rodda, Josh Johnson, Lynn Medlin, and Chip Millican. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Danny Surgenor, Keith Surgenor, Tim Wilson, Bill Wilson, J.P. Light, and Steve Reed. The family would like to thank April Edwards, FMP of Family's First Choice, Kesha from Caris Health Care, and caregiver, Debbie Aldridge. Special thanks to cousin, Pam Paul, who cared for her in her last days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Evangelistic Fellowship, PO Box 847, Bristol, TN 37621; Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council (TCMAC), 555 E. Main St., Unit 104C, Kingsport, TN 37660; or designated to the Gold Star Families through TCMAC. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
