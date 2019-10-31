Ona V. Medlin Light, age 85, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter after a long illness. She was born January 2, 1934, in Knox County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lillard and Grace Brown Medlin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.E. "Bull" Light; brothers, Walter, Wayne and Edd Medlin. The Lord found Mrs. Light at an early age, and she followed Him all of her life. She was active as a children's Sunday school teacher, assisting in the Sullivan County School System, and enjoyed gardening. She was known for her voice and sang in many quartets. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren teaching them the ways of the Lord and the art of play. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Rockwell; son, Dr. Rick Light and wife, Evangeline; grandchildren, the Rev. Joshua Light, Victoria Rodda and husband, Justin, Nathan Light and wife, Beth, Hannah Donovan and husband, SFC Tim, Rachel Rockwell; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Olivia Rodda, Titus, Clara and Noah Light, and future baby Donovan; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Medlin and Carol Medlin. Services for Mrs. Light will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Joshua Light. Committal service to follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Joshua Light, Nathan Light, Justin Rodda, Josh Johnson, Lynn Medlin, and Chip Millican. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Danny Surgenor, Keith Surgenor, Tim Wilson, Bill Wilson, J.P. Light, and Steve Reed. The family would like to thank April Edwards, FMP of Family's First Choice, Kesha from Caris Health Care, and caregiver, Debbie Aldridge. Special thanks to cousin, Pam Paul who cared for her in her last days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Evangelistic Fellowship, PO Box 847, Bristol, TN 37621; Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council (TCMAC), 555 E. Main St., Unit 104C, Kingsport, TN 37660; or designated to the Gold Star Families through TCMAC. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.