Wilma Jean Hembree Lewis, 89, of Bristol, Virginia died peacefully surrounded by her family at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Bell County, Ky. on April 29, 1930, to Clyde and Rella Hembree. Jean graduated from Lone Jack High School in Bell County and from Union Junior College in Barboursville, Ky. After college, Jean met and married her husband of 58 years, Quentin Lewis of Whitesburg, Kentucky and had two children, Quentin and Leigh. In the mid-50s, Jean became active in Bristol community organizations including the President of Linnae Garden Club, Bristol Border Guild (later Bristol Junior League) where she especially enjoyed participating in the Border Guild Follies, and many other community projects. Jean was very active in First Baptist Church of Bristol Virginia for over 60 years where she gladly served as Sunday School teacher of the Hannah Class and Pastor Search Committee. She loved her Lord and her Church and cherished the friendships of many church members for the rest of her life. Jean enrolled in night classes at ETSU in order to obtain her degree and after logging many miles, received her B.S. Degree in Business Education and later, her Masters of Education Degree from ETSU. She began teaching at Virginia High School in the Business Education Department, where she taught Business Math, Shorthand and Typing to hundreds of students at VHS. Later, she taught in the Vocational Department of VHS teaching Keyboarding and Business Classes. At VHS, she was the Student Activities Director as well as the sponsor of the Future Business Leaders Association. Additionally, she taught night business classes to women who were re-entering the work space. After her retirement from the Bristol school system with 29 years of service, Jean enjoyed gardening, travel, and enjoying her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many times, Jean was delighted when former students greeted her with "you were one of my favorite teachers". A private graveside service is planned for Jean Lewis. At a later date, a memorial service to honor the life of Jean will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church -Bristol, #1 Virginia St , Bristol,, VA 24201 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Lewis.
