James W. "Jim" "Pappy" Lewis, age 82, of Bristol, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a retired employee of Flavorich Dairies with 39 years of service. He enjoyed farming and fishing. Jim was a member of the Benhams Masonic Lodge. His pride and joy were his dogs, Abby and Daisey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Lewis; brother, Chuck Lewis; his parents, Charles Lewis and Ruth Barker Necessary Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Gladys Lewis; children, Mark Lewis (Gloria Vanover), Keith Lewis (Lesa), Freddy Lewis (Julia), Kim Cunningham (Chad), Glen Thomas (Tammy), Jerry Thomas (Cindy), Susan Taylor (Tony); stepmother-in-law, Gaye Childers; grandchildren, Jordan Lewis (Samantha), Mindy Horton (Todd), Brent Tipton (Taylor), Lauren Hughes (Hunter), Matthew Tipton, Nealie Cunningham, Casey and Troy Taylor, Brandon, Justin and Logan Bullington, Bobby and Christy Thomas; great-grandchildren, Ryland Horton, Jamie Lewis, Allen Collins, Breanna Thomas; siblings, Sharon Eaton, Janice Eaton, Rocky Necessary, Sharon Stanley (Russell), Juanita Lewis. The graveside funeral will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and Dr. Charles Sherfey officiating. Pallbearers will be Mark Lewis, Keith Lewis, Freddy Lewis, Chad Cunningham, Jordan Lewis, Brent Tipton, Matthew Tipton, Hunter Hughes, Todd Horton; Honorary Pallbearers will be Lynn Booher, Dave Booher, Boyd Hodgson, Danny Tate, Bobby Barker, Junior Shuttle, Roger McCracken, Butch Murray, Tony Lewis, Massie Thomas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department, 19864 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202 Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Lewis.
