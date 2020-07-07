Lester Sr., Ted Eugene

Ted Eugene Lester Sr. GLADE SPRING, Va. Ted Eugene Lester Sr., age 82, passed from his earthly home on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a longtime farmer and eventually worked for Lester Brothers Logging, and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mattie Orr Lester; wife of 61 years, Doris Ann Sweat Lester; brothers, Judd, Bill and Jim Lester; and sisters, Irene Ryburn, Vivian Lester, Ruth Wright and Mary Gillenwater. Left to survive are his loving children, daughters, Vickie Morris and husband, Kenneth, Cathy Wyatt and husband, Frank; sons, Ted E. Lester Jr. and wife, Diann, and John D. Lester; four grandchildren, Mandi Lester, Tregg Wyatt, Luke Morris and Emma Morris; sister, Mildred Lester; sister-in-law, Florence Blevins; and much loved nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Baumgardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Thursday prior to the service or at the Lester's home in Glade Spring at anytime. Special thanks to Wythe Hospice for all their loving care. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ted E. Lester family.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Jul 9
funeral service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
6:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
