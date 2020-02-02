Sheila Ann Cadle Lester ABINGDON, Va. Sheila Ann Cadle Lester, 70, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Lusk and Pastor Jeff Wallace officiating. A committal service will follow to Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Rosenbaum, Mike Bailey, Logan Hicks, Bryan Quesenberry, Aaron Hicks, Carnice Leonard, Kenny Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Williams, Brad Ball, Michael Williams, Shan "Shane" Rosenbaum and Joe Graves. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Lester family.
