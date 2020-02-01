Sheila Ann Cadle Lester ABINGDON, Va. Sheila Ann Cadle Lester, 70, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends. Mrs. Lester was born July 25, 1949 to the late William B. Cadle Jr. and Margaret Tate Cadle. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her two dogs, Lollipop and Harley-BooBoo. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, camping, and vacations with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Wayne Lester. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Arvil Lester; three daughters, Melissa "Missy" Lester (Carnice Leonard II), Nikki Hicks (Aaron), Jessica Lester (Jason Rosenbaum), and special daughter, Nickie Ketron Dillard; two sisters, Karen Ball (Hunter) and Helen Patzke ( Kenny Hicks); sister-in-law Anita Wise; three grandchildren, Hannah Lester and special friend, Adam Davenport, Logan Hicks and special friend, Hannah Street, Olivia Rosenbaum; two special grandchildren, Quinncee and Keaton Dillard; also, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Zac Smith. Visitation for the family will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Lusk and Pastor Jeff Wallace officiating. A committal service will follow to Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Rosenbaum, Mike Bailey, Logan Hicks, Bryan Quesenberry, Aaron Hicks, Carnice Leonard, Kenny Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Williams, Brad Ball, Michael Williams, Shan "Shane" Rosenbaum and Joe Graves. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the Caris Healthcare team, Dr. Whitman and Dr. Hall, also a special thanks to her caregiver and sister Helen Patzke. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA. 24210 is honored to serve the Lester family.