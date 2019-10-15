GLADE SPRING, Va. Surrounded by his family, Fred Minter Lester, age 80, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Glade Spring, Fred was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. His love of farming began at a very early age and developed into the creation of Lester Brothers Dairy in 1957 with his brothers, J.G. and Scott. A member of Glade Spring Presbyterian Church, Fred will be remembered for his kind heart, jovial laugh, generosity, strong work ethic, and devotion to his family. The eleventh of twelve children born on Prices Bridge Road to Ernest Minter Lester and Elizabeth Viola Ratliff Lester, Fred was preceded in death by his parents, infant siblings, Andrew Lester and Elizabeth Lester; brothers, Roland Lester and J.G. Lester; sisters, Bea Lester Mason, Lucille Lester Kelly, Agnes Lester, and Martha Lester; his in-laws, Harold and Rachel Clapp; brothers-in-law, John Mason, John Kelly, Thomas "Snook" Clapp, and David Smith; and sisters-in-law, Hazel Lester and Irene Clapp. Also preceding atre a special niece, Stephanie Clapp and a dear friend, Carl Sheffield. Left to honor his memory is the love of his life and constant companion of 35 years, his cherished wife, Peggy Clapp Lester, of the home; his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Cristie Blevins Lester of Abingdon; and his "little buddy", J.J., the cat. He is also survived by his daughter, Tammy Lester Parks; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Linda Lester; sisters, Ann Lester and June Lester; sisters-in-law, Joann Owens Lester and Wanda Clapp Smith; and brothers-in-law and spouses, Bill and Jeannee Clapp, Roger and Sandy Clapp, Ken Clapp, Eddie and Diana Clapp, and J.C. Clapp. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces, all of whom he dearly loved. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Tim Bird officiating and eulogy delivered by Cristie Blevins Lester. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be his treasured nephews, Allen Kelly, Butch Lester, Randy Lester and Jake Lester, and special friends, Harold Shockley, Dave DeBusk, and Lee Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends and family members, Don and Sarah Wright, Ted Lester, Bill Faris, Ray Heath, Jim and Gail Hutton, Dan Donnelly, Dr. Laramie Triplett, and Wayne Ratliff. The family would like to thank Primary Care Center and New Century Hospice for the care provided during Fred's illness. Flowers will be accepted, or donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mr. Lester and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24220 (276-623-2700).
