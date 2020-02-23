Lester, Doris Ann Sweat

GLADE SPRING, Va. Doris Ann Sweat Lester, age 77, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Sweat; and sisters, Betty Chapman, Christine Evans and Elizabeth Henderson. Mrs. Lester is survived by her faithful loving husband of 61 years, Ted Lester Sr.; her children who were privileged to call her Mom and Daisy, in which she taught them love, compassion, fortitude and everything needed to be successful in life. Her daughters, Vickie Morris and husband, Kenneth, Cathy Wyatt and husband, Frank; sons, Ted E. Lester Jr. and wife, Diann, and John D. Lester and partner, Ed; four grandchildren, Mandi Lester, Tregg Wyatt, Luke Morris and Emma Morris; sister-in-law, Mildred Lester; and much loved nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service or at their home anytime. The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregiver at Johnson City medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Care and Wythe Hospice. Online condolences may be made at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Doris Ann Sweat Lester family.

Service information

Feb 26
Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
6:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
