MARION, Va. Brenda Williams Lester, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Brenda was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late R.L. and Nettie Williams and was preceded in death by her nephew Travis Williams. Brenda was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church. She loved God, her family, her church family and her many friends. She enjoyed bringing smiles to everyones face's and watching God's creations. Survivors include her husband, Robert ''Butch" Lester; her three wonderful children, Dustin Bowman and wife, Anna, of Marion, Va., Chad Bowman and wife, Tessie, of Chilhowie, Va., Beth Cato and Chas "Buck" Davis of Richmond, Va.; one stepdaughter, Meagan Brannon and husband, Travis, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; four beautiful grandchildren, Lily, Samuel, Chance and Isaac; one stepgrandchild, Robert Knox; five brothers, Ronnie Williams and wife, Kathy, Mike Williams, Johnny Williams, Paul Williams and wife, Pam, Bobby Williams and wife, Teresa; one sister, Frances Harris and husband, Gary; an amazing friend, Linda Sturgill; her partner in crime, Sherri Hernandez; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the cancer center at Smyth County Community Hospital and to the 6th floor staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for all the care given. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Ed Fisher and Pastor Billy Frazier officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the South Fork Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, stjudes.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Lester family.

