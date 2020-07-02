Lester, Bonnie Ruth Endicott

Bonnie Ruth Endicott Lester, age 86, formerly of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va. She was born on March 15, 1934, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Coy Buckles and Ruby Dye Buckles. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Hillard Endicott and Vernon Lester; and brother, Jack Buckles and wife, Christine. Bonnie was a longtime employee of Magic Mart in Grundy, Va. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and flower gardens. She is survived by her son, Terry Endicott and wife, Barbara, of Blacksburg, S.C.; sister-in-law, Audrey Endicott Williams of Bristol, Va.; nephews, Wendell Endicott and Bobby Endicott of Bristol, Va.; nieces, Jackie Lockhart and husband, Steve of Rosedale, Va., Deborah Leonard and husband, Eddie, of Vansant, Va., and Selena Poston and husband, Jackie, of Abingdon, Va.; very special cousin, Eliza Byers of Haysi, Va.; and several other cousins and great nieces. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. All COVID-19 mandates, guidelines, and social distancing as set forth by the Governor of the State of Tennessee will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church of your choice, or to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328, or by visiting www.heart.org and clicking "Donate Now". Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lester and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
