Bill Ray Lester, age 80, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was a gentle soul. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Tony Rose Lester and his daughter, Cherie Lester. He was the owner of Buchanan Oil Company and an avid horse lover, who loved showing Tennessee Walking horses. He won the 4 year-old National Tennessee Walking Horse Championship. He was a member of Grundy Baptist Church and attended Tennessee Ave. Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, JoAnn Lester; daughter, Tina Lester Viers of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Alex Viers and wife, Kasie; granddaughter, Jordan Viers; and great-granddaughter, Kassen Viers. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel. A private family entombment will be in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Branham, Roy Smith, Eddie Viers, Mario Olvera, Charles Carter, Don Shumaker, Jim McGlothlin, and David Akard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m., Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tennessee Ave. Baptist Church, 104 Cypress St., Bristol, TN 37620 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Lester family.