MARION, Va. William Hale Leonard, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Roanoke Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Mr. Leonard was born in Virginia and was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Beatrice Leonard and his wife, Rilla Leonard. He worked at American Furniture and Green Seeding Contractors. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and westerns. Survivors include, his children, Billy Jack Leonard, Angie Bridgeman, Ernest Leonard, Dwayne Leonard and Regina Hamm; grandchildren, William McVey, Crystal Daniels, Keyair Leonard, and Kelly Leonard; and great-grandchildren, Shinji, Bentley, Brantley and Benji. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Zion Cemetery in Nebo with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Leonard family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354