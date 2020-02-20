Virginia Lee Barker Leonard, age 76, of Bristol, Va., went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital with her loving family by her side. The funeral service for Ms. Leonard will be held 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor D.J. Couch officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The committal service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Pine Hill Cemetery at Willow Branch. The family will receive friends Friday evening prior to the service from 5 until 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: XKEHGM Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

