Leonard, Terry Lewis

Terry Lewis Leonard, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 26, 1943, in Norfolk, Va., a son of the late Lewis and Virginia Clark Leonard. He lived all of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Leonard was a retired chemist for ITT, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Elizabeth “Susie” Barr Leonard; daughter, Kim Phillips and husband, Jonathan; brothers, Gary Leonard and wife, Beth, and Jerry Leonard and wife, Darlene; special sister-in-law, Linda Dannelly; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The committal service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Street United Methodist Church, 954 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.