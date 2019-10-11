Shirley Temple Leonard, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Shrite Cemetery, 589 Massengill Rd, Blountville, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments