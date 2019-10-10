Shirley Temple Leonard, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 8, 1936, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline Kenny Leonard. Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Blountville area and retired from Smith/Kline Beecham. She was of the Presbyterian faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Eufaula Denton and Anna Lee Leonard. Survivors include her brother, Roy Leonard and wife, Bonnie; sisters, Ruby Lindamood and husband, Allen, and Pauline Musick and husband, Raymond; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Shrite Cemetery, 589 Massengill Rd, Blountville, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

