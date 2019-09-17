Randall "Bob" Stanton Leonard, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 13, 1953, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Robert and Jean Almaroad Leonard. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was owner and operator of Royal Motors. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Stuart Leonard; son, Travis Leonard and wife, Evelyn; special granddaughters, Kiera and Penelope Leonard; sister, Michelle Leonard; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva and Walter Stuart; special friends, Teresa Long and Kayla McClure and families, Cindy Bartee, Tim, Mary and Trevor Gross; lifelong friends, Fred Lord, Randall McNut and many others. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.