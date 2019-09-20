Nancy R. Leonard, age 93, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born January 1, 1926 in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late George and Ethel Osborne Bailey. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and worked at Monroe Calculating Company. Nancy was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Cecil Leonard; brothers, Almie Bailey, Clyde Bailey, Thomas Bailey, Lonnie Bailey and Alfred Bailey; and sisters, Mamie Johnson, Lula Bell Price, and Rosa Lee Saltz. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Leonard and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Russell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Wilson, Cooper Wilson, Logan Wilson, Tyler Leonard, Kory Johnson and Steve Leonard. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Oakmont at Gordon Park for all of their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 400 Old Airport Rd, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.