Nancy Eaton Leonard, 71, of Bluff City, died at 10:50 a.m., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She was born on September 29, 1948, in Bristol, Tenn. She married Guy Marvin Leonard on January 15, 1966, and was widowed on May 13, 1989. Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Lara (Lee) Leonard of Siena, Italy, Robin Leonard of Johnson City, Tenn., and Amy Grizzel and her husband, Sidney Grizzel Jr., of Blountville, Tenn.; three grandsons, Alexander Leonard, Timothy and Isaac Grizzel; two brothers, Gene and Randy Eaton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her parents, Roy and Dorothy Eaton, preceded her in death, as well as several sisters. Nancy was a working mother, in various accounting and managerial jobs, in East Tenn. and Ky. She was president of the PTA and became a school nurse through the Red Cross. She led the music and children's church programs at Faith Baptist Church (when her own children were young) and was an active "Good Samaritan" of her faith throughout her life, ministering to those less fortunate teaching her children that they were rich beyond measure. She led the bus ministry at Gateway Baptist Church, after her daughters went to college, and assisted with various activities at Parkway Baptist Worship Center where she was currently a member. She graduated from Milligan College at 50 years of age receiving a B.S. in Computer Science and Business becoming a teacher, her passion, at Lift Academy, the dream job of her life. She was a progressive thinker, always learning, and she was a doting grandmother (Nana) attending her grandsons every activity, scholastic, musical, etc. She loved reading, travel and spending time with her family and friends. She was a warrior for life and a better world for all. She sadly left her family in tears. The receiving of friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Parkway Baptist Worship Center, followed by the memorial service celebrating her life at 2 p.m. officiated by her Pastor of 40 years, Gary Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the One Acre Cafe in Johnson City, a place she believed in because their service to the community mirrored her way of living. In the notes, write 'in memory of Nancy Leonard', so the family can personally thank you. http://www.oneacrecafe.org/ As in life, so in death, Nan continues to give, having donated her body to science in order to help find cures for the illnesses she had. Her remains will become a tree and a memorial in her honor will be left in Johnson Cemetery. http://restorelifeusa.org/ She will be greatly missed by her "earthly" family!
