It is with heartache and sadness that the family of Michael Leonard announce that he is gone to be with the Lord. He was the most incredible man, loving husband, daddy and pawpaw. Michael will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Angie; his children, Cindy and husband, Kevin Testerman, Kristi and husband, Ben Fore, and Larry and his wife, Jonnie Leonard; also the loves of his life, MaKayla, Jordan, Gillie, and Blakelee Mae; loving sister, Norma Ramsey; brothers, Harold Leonard and Charles Leonard; special brother and friend, Larry Fleenor; along with several nieces and nephews that he truly loved. Mr. Leonard was retired from the Washington County School Board. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments