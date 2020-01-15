Mabel H. Leonard, age 81, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Ruby Leonard Hobbs; her husband, Glenn W. Leonard; brother, Harold C. Hobbs; and infant niece, Mitzi Carol Hobbs. Mabel was a lifelong resident of Blountville, Tenn. and a member of Blountville Presbyterian Church. She loved UT Girls Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. Survivors include niece, Tammy Reynolds and husband, Stephen; nephew, Steven Hobbs; sister-in-law, Edna Hobbs; great-niece, Lauren Hobbs; great-nephews, Steven Hobbs Jr., Mitchell Lewis, Justin Hobbs and Hunter Hobbs, special cousin, Barbara King Cross; and many cousins. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff of Christian Care Center of Bristol and Caris Hospice. The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m., Friday, January 17,2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Knisley and Dr. Clay Austin officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the men and former pastors of Blountville Presbyterian Church. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, prior to the service In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 Highway 126, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Leonard family.