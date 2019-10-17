Lorna Leonard, age 52, of Bristol, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 1, 1967, in Manila, Philippines, a daughter of Alex Leonard Sr. and the late Luvi Linda Bartleson. In addition to her mother, Lorna was preceded in death by her brothers, Alex Leonard Jr. and Daniel Leonard. Survivors include her father, Alex Leonard Sr. and wife, Gail, of Tennessee; brothers Nelson Leonard and wife Tammie, of Tennessee, Jason Leonard and wife, Joni, of Tennessee, Rolando Legaspi of Philippines, and Mario Legaspi and wife, Teresa, of California; sisters, Lorana Leonard of New Mexico, and Vangie Jones and husband, Alfred, of Maryland; sons, Frederick Lawrence and wife, Leslie, Christopher Lawrence, and Brandon Lawrence, of Texas; stepmother, Lynette Robinson of Virginia, and many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:15 until 10 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
