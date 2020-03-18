Leta Keith Leonard, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Stephanie. Leta was born in Nickelsville, Va. and moved to Bristol, Va. as a teenager. She married the love of her life, Earnest Leonard in 1959 and was a devoted Navy wife. While Earnest was on active military duty, Leta and Earnest raised their family all along the Eastern Seaboard, moving as Earnest was deployed, They returned to the Bristol area and made their home in the Benhams community of Bristol, Va. for more than 40 years. Leta was a devoted homemaker and loved her family dearly. She had many talents and loved to share such skills as crocheting, quilting and cooking with her sisters, daughters and other family members. She was nurturing and passionate about her family and friends and lived her faith caring for and seeing to the needs of her family and friends. Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Lee Leonard; her parents, Theodore Keith Sr. and Betty Keith; as well as brothers, James, Robert, Kenneth, Charles and Mack Keith; and sisters, Georgia Turner, Mary Belle Verzi and Sherry Gilreath. She is survived by daughters and sons-in laws, Lisa (Jeffrey) Stauffer, Becky (Deck) Miller and Stephanie "Suzie" (Tracy) Rhoton; grandchildren, Dr. Rachel Miller and Reece (Victoria) Miller. She is also survived by brother and sister and their spouses, Theodore (Martha) Keith Jr and Carrie (Roger) Farmer and Ken Gilreath (brother-in-law) and Linda Keith (sister-in- law). Additionally, she is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews. Leta was a 20 year cancer survivor and was looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandchild this summer. Leta was of Baptist faith and a member of the Gum Hill Baptist Church. Her family is comforted and rejoices in knowing Leta is now in the arms of her Savior. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Gum Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Hanney, Michael Keith, Brody Gilreath, Greg Gilreath, Tom Hutton, Roger Farmer, Jim Hutton and Kevin Smith. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
