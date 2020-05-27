John Avery Leonard, age 45, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at home. The masonic and funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Ingle officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, in Barker's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bristol Humane Society Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Leonard family.

