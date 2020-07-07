Leonard, James Marcellus "Boss"

James Marcellus "Boss" Leonard, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born September 11, 1940, a lifetime resident of Bristol, and the son of the late William "Bill" and Lillian Evelyn Bellamy Leonard. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Adair; and brothers, William Henry Leonard and Richard Allen Leonard. Surviving include his brother, Jerry Lynn Leonard and wife, Brenda; sister, Sharon Rebecca "Becky" Barger; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Susong Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of James Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.