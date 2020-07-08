Leonard, James Marcellus "Boss"

James Marcellus "Boss" Leonard, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in Susong Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of James Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.