Guy "Mike" William Leonard Guy "Mike" William Leonard, age 69, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for "Mike" will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3819 Island Road, Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Eddie Zimmerman and Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Whiteman, Tony Leonard, Adam Walden, Skylar Leonard, Andrew Leonard, Devin McCracken. Honorary pallbearers are Page Adams, Joe Leonard, Ronnie Leonard, Jimmy Jones, Ernie Cassell, Bill Yates, Kevin Whiteman, Steve Self, Teddy Sams, Tony Leonard, Andrew Walden, and Charles Lundy and the friends who called and visited. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
