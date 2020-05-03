Glen "Smokey" Dale Leonard, age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Valley View Baptist Church, 3489 Island Rd., Blountville, Tenn., with Pastor Glenn Walden Jr. and Bro. Mike Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

