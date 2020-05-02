Glen "Smokey" Dale Leonard, age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 11, 1937, in Blountville, Tenn. He was a fixture in the community, oftentimes, he could be found at Ford's Grocery, waiting to talk to anyone who stopped by. He was dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. Smokey attended Valley View Baptist Church in Blountville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Nellie Leonard; and brothers, Larry (Bimbo) Leonard, Robert (Boe) Leonard, Patrick (Wayne) Leonard and Guy (Mike) Leonard. Survivors include his brother, Raymond (John) Leonard and wife, Dorothy; sisters, Faye Adams and husband, Page, Bernice Sutherland, Linda Whiteman, Phyllis (Susie) Leonard; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Valley View Baptist Church, 3489 Island Rd, Blountville, Tenn., with Pastor Glenn Walden Jr. and Bro. Mike Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex McCracken, Anthony (Tony) Leonard, Devin McCracken, Adam Walden, Andrew Walden and Michael Whiteman. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Valley View Baptist Church, Michael Doyle, Johnny Faidley, Joe Leonard, Joe, Jim and John Long, Dale Rupe Jr., Jason VanHoy, Kevin Whiteman and Page Adams. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

