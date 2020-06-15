Leonard, Ernest Stanton

Ernest Stanton Leonard, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 8, 1937, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Alfred and Sarah Leonard. Ernest was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Ernest is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann; daughters, Penny Owens, and Brenda Bowers and husband, Mike, of Bristol, Virginia; and son, Michael E. Leonard and wife, Kimberly, of Nashville, Tennessee. Additional survivors include grandsons, Matthew Owens and Brian Bowers of Bristol, Va.., and Zachary Leonard of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Mandy Tweed of Abingdon, Virginia, and Kaitlin Leonard, of Nashville, Tenn..; sisters, Patricia Ford and Linda Cross; brothers, Danny Leonard and wife, Betty, Ernest Leonard, and wife, Debbie, and Lewis Leonard, all of Bristol, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews. He is also is survived by five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home.
