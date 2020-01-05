Edna Mae (Saul) Leonard, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with our Lord and Savior at her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Edna was born in Bristol, Va. on September 27, 1934 to the late Claude Saul and Bessie (Dishner) Saul. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. and resided in the Bristol area all of her life. Her joy in life was spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene C. Leonard; one daughter, Rebecca Bates; and three brothers, Hugh Lee Saul, Virgil Saul, and C. H. Saul. Edna is survived by her daughter, Regina Hicks and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Sarah Harold and husband, Chad, Leah Shipley and husband, Cody, and Philip Roark; great-grandchildren, Brayden Harold and Ella Shipley; one brother, Doug Saul; and one sister, Louise Barr. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Scott Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Chad Harold, Cody Shipley, Gary Malcolm, Robert Blevins, Jeff Grubb, and Dennis Houser with David Parker as Honorary Pallbearer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the hospice caregivers from Amedisys Home Health and especially to the in-home caregivers, Rhonda Hernandez and Liz Owens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Home Health in Kingsport, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.