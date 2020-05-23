Clay A. Leonard, 64, of Bristol,Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 12, 1955, a son of the late Lawrence and Maude Mussellwhite Leonard. Clay was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He enjoyed working with wood and had worked many years for Virginia Woodworking Company in Bristol, Va., and most recently had worked for Lowe's in Bristol, Tenn. Clay is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Connie Gorley Leonard; two sons, Ronald Leonard and wife, Melinda, and Kevin Leonard; sister, Brenda Leonard; five brothers, Wayne Leonard, John Leonard and wife, Barbara, Wesley Leonard and wife, Connie, Roger Leonard and Darrell Leonard; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Tony French officiating. Everyone attending the graveside is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the family to help with medical expenses. Please send donations to 528 Old Elizabethton Hwy, Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Leonard and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.