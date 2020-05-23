Clay A. Leonard, 64, of Bristol,Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 12, 1955, a son of the late Lawrence and Maude Mussellwhite Leonard. Clay was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Volunteer Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He enjoyed working with wood and had worked many years for Virginia Woodworking Company in Bristol, Va., and most recently had worked for Lowe's in Bristol, Tenn. Clay is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Connie Gorley Leonard; two sons, Ronald Leonard and wife, Melinda, and Kevin Leonard; sister, Brenda Leonard; five brothers, Wayne Leonard, John Leonard and wife, Barbara, Wesley Leonard and wife, Connie, Roger Leonard and Darrell Leonard; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Tony French officiating. Everyone attending the graveside is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the family to help with medical expenses. Please send donations to 528 Old Elizabethton Hwy, Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Leonard and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

