Betty Jean Puckett Leonard, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Banner and Gwendolyn Moore Puckett; her husband, Neil Leonard; sister, Dorothy Barker; and brothers, Bob Puckett and Ralph Puckett. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Hixson of Bristol, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you to family members and friends for all the help during her journey and thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their love and compassion. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Fellowship Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park, in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is serving the Leonard family.