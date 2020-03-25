Anthony Allen Leonard, 58, of Bristol, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Tony suffered a massive heart attack while mowing his yard. He graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 1980 and obtained a BA in Music Theory from UT Chattanooga. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Allen and Pauline Hartley; paternal grandparents, Charles and Charmie Leonard; his brother, David Lyndon Leonard; and his sister, Tracey Sue Leonard. He is survived by his parents, Lyndon and Sandy Leonard of Bristol, Tenn.; and sister, Leigh Ann Agee and her husband, Chris Coote, of Blountville, Tenn. He worked at CITI in Gray, Tenn. for 26 years and presently at Office Depot in Bristol VA. Due to the coronavirus, the services will be restricted to family only and held at Weaver Funeral home in Bristol, Tenn. Tony will be cremated. A private memorial service for family only will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating. The public may livestream, the service at www.oneroomstreaming.com User ID: WeaverFH Password: SIFGGE In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 112 Walnut Hill Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

