Joe Frank Lemons, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1939, in Scott County, Va., a son of the late John F. and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Lemons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Serenity Bright, and sister, Fannie Lemons. Joe retired from Flav-O-Rich Dairy in Bristol, Va. in October 2008. He enjoyed farming, being outdoors and working on anything mechanical. His service to friends and neighbors working on their weed eaters, lawn mowers and small engines will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Louise Lemons; son, Joe Frank Lemons Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Sherrie Bright and husband, Bobby, of Bristol, Va.; son, Ricky Lemons and wife, Regina, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; grandson, Michael Bright and wife, Brandy, of Bristol, Tenn.; granddaughter, Ashley Edson and husband, Andy, of Bristol, Va.; great-granddaughter, Alyssa; great-grandsons, Damian, Michael, Zayden and Conner; sisters, Patsy Lemmons and Betty Fields and husband, James; brother, George "Keener" Lemmons and wife, Judy; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Chaplain Cass Farrior officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gate City, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Lemons and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
