Paul S. Lee, age 93, formerly of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born and raised in the Sinking Springs Community in Greene County. He served in World War II with the U.S. Navy, in the Philippines. After returning home he met and married Elizabeth Hensley, his wife of 49 years. They moved to Bristol where he owned and operated Lee Farm and Garden Supply, while continuing to farm his family home in Greene County. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bristol, where after retirement he volunteered delivering meals-on-wheels and at the food pantry. He was preceded in death by his wife and a son, Steve Thomas Lee; his parents, Samuel and Effie Lee; brothers, James and Maurice Lee. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Vickie Stubblefield, Sharon Dawson, Scarlett Church, Bobby Lee of Greene County, Dawn Johnson of Murfreesboro, Ron Lee of Ohio, Sandra Honeycutt and Danny Hensley of Bristol, Vicki Williams and George Hensley of Michigan. The graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sinking Springs Cemetery in Midway, Tenn. with the Rev. Josh Dawson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Greene County VFW Honor Guard and the United States Navy. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sinking Springs Cemetery, c/o Melinda Pruitt, 175 Lonesome Rd., Midway, Tn. 37809, or First United Methodist Church of Bristol, 322 Vance Drive, Bristol, TN. 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.