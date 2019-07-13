Paul S. Lee, age 93, formerly of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. The graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sinking Springs Cemetery in Midway, Tenn., with the Rev. Josh Dawson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Greene County VFW Honor Guard and the United States Navy. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Sunday at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sinking Springs Cemetery, c/o Melinda Pruitt, 175 Lonesome Rd., Midway, TN 37809, or First United Methodist Church of Bristol, 322 Vance Drive, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.