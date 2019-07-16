MARION, Va. Jackie Crewey Lee, age 74, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Marion. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Jack M. Crewey and Dorothy D. Cregger. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, W.H. Cregger; her son, Howard "Howie" F. Lee III; her sister, Judy C. Poe; and her brothers, James "Jimmy" Crewey and Ronnie Crewey. Jackie was self-employed. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, her T.V. time, especially at Christmas, and chasing after David, her grandson. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa l. Perry; her son, James "Greg" Lee, both of Marion; sister, Linda C. Haulsee and husband, Bobby; brother-in-law, Ronnie Poe; sister-in-law, Mary Sheets, all of Marion; grandsons, Donnie Perry and wife, Stephanie, of Toney, Alabama, David Lee of Marion; granddaughter, Amy Pearson and husband, Ronnie, of Ardmore Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Chris Perry, Blake Pearson, Alex Pearson, Alexis Pearson, Cheyenne Howard, Braydon Howard, Jaxon Perry and Bayley Perry; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ladies of the Regional Cancer Center at Smyth County Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Boyette and Pastor Jerry Creasey officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Jackie Lee.