GLADE SPRING, Va. Glenda Parris Lee, 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Ms. Lee was born on February 17, 1948, to the late Floyd O. Parris Jr. (2008) and Mildred Humphrey Parris (1962) in Abingdon, Va. She was formerly from Brumley Gap, Va. where she spent 31 years before moving to Glade Spring, Va. Ms. Lee was the secretary and treasurer of Women's Ministry at Harvest Fellowship. At the age of 13, she gave her heart to the Lord. She touched so many lives with her card ministry. Glenda also had a love for genealogy with the assistance of Jane Oakes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Harvaline Hayter Parris (2002); sisters, La Donna Parris (1962), Louise Bishop (1980), Joyce Ann Hudson (1996) and Becky Hayter (2015). Survivors include, son, Christopher Lee and wife, Melissa; daughter, Sharon Farmer and husband, Edward; her grandchildren, the apple of her eyes, Justin Farmer and wife, Janelle, Zachary Farmer and wife, Sarah, Jana Lee and Hannah Lee; brother, Allen "Randy" Parris and wife, Patsy; sister, Shirley Atkins; stepbrother, William "Bill" Hayter and wife, Julia; special sister-in-law, Sue Duty; and special friends, brother-in-law, Tommy Hudson, and the late Virginia Herald. Visitation for the family will be held from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Wolfe and the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. A committal service will follow to Knollkreg Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Parris, Raleigh Hayter,Kevin Parris,Roger Hearl Jr., Aaron Hayter, Hunter Atkins, Justin Farmer and Zachary Farmer. Honorary Pallbearers Jeff Hudson,Doyle Crosswhite, Matt Gibson, Brad Webb, and Phil Smith. In lieu of flowers, please respect the family's decision due to allergies, to make memorial donations to Harvest Fellowship, 29223 Ryan Road, Meadowview, Va. 24361. "Don't be sad for me just rejoice that I have gone on to my eternal home "Heaven". I pray my funeral is one of hope for everyone, that we will be together again, but only if the blood is applied to each one of us." - Glenda Parris Lee Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Lee family.