GLADE SPRING, Va. Glenda Parris Lee, 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Wolfe and the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. A committal service will follow to Knollkreg Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Parris, Raleigh Hayter, Roger Hearl Jr., Aaron Hayter, Hunter Atkins, Justin Farmer and Zachary Farmer. Honorary Pallbearers Jeff Hudson, Kevin Parris, Doyle Crosswhite, Matt Gibson, Brad Webb, and Phil Smith. In lieu of flowers, please respect the family's decision due to allergies, to make memorial donations to Harvest Fellowship, 29223 Ryan Road, Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Lee family.