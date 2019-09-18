SUGAR GROVE, Va. Carl Anthony "Tony" Lee, age 60, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Tony was a loving son, brother, father and grandad. He was a member of Marion's First Baptist Church. Tony was like his dad, and enjoyed cooking and worked at several area restaurants. He also spent time working in the concrete business. Tony loved his family and they loved him when his home burned, his sister Sharon moved him in with her and then cared for him in the nursing home. Tony loved to spend time with his family cooking out. He will be missed by all who knew the real Tony Lee "My name is Mr. Lee and I do as I please." He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Joseph Lee; and brother, Phillip Stanton Lee. Tony is survived by his daughter, Shonna Laniece Lee of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Carl Anthony Lee Jr. of Independence, Va., and Frederick Stanton Lee of Wytheville, Va.; mother, Mary Frances Miller Lee of Grand Rapids, Mich.; sisters, Deborah Lee McClanahan of Radford, Va., Sharon Lee Young of Dublin, Va., and Marian Lee Hayes of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Jonah, Kenneth, Nasir, and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; special nurses, Anita Cole, and Casey Kennedy; and special friends, Joe Murrell, Monica Rivens, Kathy Perkins, and Mohamed Shalal. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Bishop Nolan Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Slemp Cemetery, in Sugar Grove, Va. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Carl Anthony Lee, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Tony's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.