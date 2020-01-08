George William Layman, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 28, 1925, in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late George and Norah Layman. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Peg Hall. George was a Marine veteran deployed in the South Pacific during World War II. During his wartime, he was awarded the Purple Heart. He attended Roanoke College and went on to graduate from Virginia Tech. George worked for General Electric and the Dan River Mills in Danville, Va. He moved to Bristol in 1957 to work for Sperry and went on to retire from UNIVAC in 1987. George was a member of State Street United Methodist Church. He loved swimming, running, painting with water colors, and was always very active. Although George was quiet, he was a strong and very honorable man. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Nadine Layman; sons, Stephen Layman and wife, Angela, Roger Layman, and Philip Layman; and grandchildren, Maggie, Christopher, and Cara Layman. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Layman and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.